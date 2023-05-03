SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club is hosting three cycling events in May. 

On May 7, a gravel ride starting and ending at the Big Horn Y will begin around 10 a.m. The route is 18 miles from the Big Horn Y, up to Metz Road, Upper Road, the Brinton loop, Bird Farm Road, McCormick Road, Maverick Road and back to the Big Horn Y. Riders can enjoy drinks and food after. 

Recommended for you