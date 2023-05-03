SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club is hosting three cycling events in May.
On May 7, a gravel ride starting and ending at the Big Horn Y will begin around 10 a.m. The route is 18 miles from the Big Horn Y, up to Metz Road, Upper Road, the Brinton loop, Bird Farm Road, McCormick Road, Maverick Road and back to the Big Horn Y. Riders can enjoy drinks and food after.
Organizers advise riders to bring water, a helmet and a bicycle set for gravel roads. Fill out a form online at bit.ly/3AMwt4G.
On May 14, riders will travel Highway 14 starting and ending at Bear Lodge. The ride begins around noon, and bicyclist will ride 15-20 miles. The route is pavement so all bikes are welcome, and those planning to attend must fill out a form online at bit.ly/3ANJUBh.
On May 21, a gravel ride starting and ending at Wyarno Bar and Grill begins at 10 a.m. Organizers advise riders to bring water, a helmet and a bicycle set for gravel roads. Fill out a form online to RSVP at bit.ly/3Hz2oJR.