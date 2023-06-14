SHERIDAN — With the warm summer weather has come an increase in bicyclists out and about the streets of Sheridan. For the safety of motorists, pedestrians and the bicyclists themselves, Sheridan Police Department is reminding the public to be mindful of the rules of the road and take precautions.

While SPD doesn’t track accidents specifically involving bicycles, Capt. Tom Ringley said a common trend he’s noticed among motor vehicle accidents involving bicyclists is that the bicyclists are often at fault. Ringley said anecdotally, one of the biggest causes of those accidents has been the misconception that bicyclists are not expected to obey the same traffic laws as motorists.

