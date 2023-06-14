SHERIDAN — With the warm summer weather has come an increase in bicyclists out and about the streets of Sheridan. For the safety of motorists, pedestrians and the bicyclists themselves, Sheridan Police Department is reminding the public to be mindful of the rules of the road and take precautions.
While SPD doesn’t track accidents specifically involving bicycles, Capt. Tom Ringley said a common trend he’s noticed among motor vehicle accidents involving bicyclists is that the bicyclists are often at fault. Ringley said anecdotally, one of the biggest causes of those accidents has been the misconception that bicyclists are not expected to obey the same traffic laws as motorists.
Jordan LeDuc, avid bicyclist and owner of Sheridan Bicycle Company, said following such laws as a bicyclist is an important part of sharing the road with motorists.
“I think the biggest thing is that the cyclists themselves need to understand that they are an automobile as well. They follow the exact same rules as a car; turn signals, being in the proper lane, riding with traffic,” LeDuc said. “The biggest one I see around here is people neglecting that they still need to follow the rules.”
Similarly, Ringley said basic traffic laws also extend to other modes of transportation like skateboards, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades and that all have a responsibility to be vigilant of pedestrians, especially when riding on sidewalks. To note, Ringley added it is the responsibility of those riding bicycles to be mindful of posted signage regarding what areas do and do not permit bikes on sidewalks.
LeDuc said bicyclists can take several precautions when planning to bike on the roads, one being to heighten visibility at all times of the day by wearing bright colors or using lights and reflective tape. Given both bicyclists and motorists are meant to be following the same set of rules, LeDuc said it’s important for both to remain vigilant and look out for each other.
“I’m not saying everybody has to wear a bright orange vest or an orange helmet or anything, but make yourself unique, make yourself visible and ride aggressively,” LeDuc said. “You have every right to be out there just as much as an automobile, so make yourself visible… we’re much smaller than an automobile, so we definitely need to be seen in more ways than one.”
