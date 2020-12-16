SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will add a new health science facility to its campus over the next three years. The state-of-the-art facility will serve the nursing, dental hygiene and health science programs that currently utilize a wing of the original Whitney Building constructed in 1958.
The project costs just over $12 million, half of which will be funded by the state and the other half by private individuals and foundations as well as the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It will include 23,500 square feet of new construction and a 7,100-square-foot renovation of the existing space. With fundraising nearly complete, the bid process on all phases of the project will take place between January and February 2021.
Northern Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees approved the name of the facility, the B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Science Center, at its Nov. 17 meeting in honor of the $1.9 million donation by the Perkins Foundation. The new dental clinic was named the Kim and Mary Kay Love Dental Hygiene Clinic in honor of Kim and Mary Kay Love of Sheridan who gave $700,000 to the clinic, the largest private donation.
“This new facility is absolutely a pressing need for our health science programs, and we are eager to provide a state-of-the-art facility that matches the excellence of our dental hygiene, nursing and health science programs and allows them room to grow,” Northern Wyoming Community College District President Dr. Walter Tribley said in a press release. “We are so grateful to the state and the individuals and foundations that made this project possible.”
The new facility will be constructed in phases starting in March 2021 with renovation of the existing dental hygiene wing. New construction on the Perkins Health Science Center is slated to begin in January 2022. Dental hygiene students will start the spring 2022 semester in the new clinic while the Health Science Center should be completed by March 2023.