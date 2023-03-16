Penrose Trail Story stock
The Penrose Trail, within the Bighorn National Forest, starts in Story. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Biden-Harris Administration announced more than $12 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be invested in fiscal year 2023 to complete projects in support of the Tribal Forest Protection Act.

Projects have been selected to support a range of activities focused on forest and grassland restoration. Work will include vegetation management, hazardous fuels risk reduction and cultural and ethnobotanical surveys on indigenous landscapes.

