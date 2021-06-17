SHERIDAN — President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday Thursday afternoon. The President's signing came the day after the House voted to enshrine June 19 as the national day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
The Senate passed the legislation Tuesday, and the House approved it Wednesday with a 415 to 14 vote.
June 19 is also known as Emancipation Day and commemorates June 19, 1865, when Gordon Granger, a Union general, arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African-Americans the Civil War had ended and they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. The proclamation ended slavery only in states that had seceded, and an end to slavery in the entire country came in December 1865, when the 13th Amendment was adopted into the Constitution.
The law goes into effect immediately, making Friday the first federal Juneteenth holiday in American history. The federal Office of Personnel Management announced on Thursday that most federal employees would observe it on Friday, since June 19 falls on a Saturday this year.