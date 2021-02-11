SHERIDAN — Shortly after taking office last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring masks be worn on all federal property — including national forests — in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
According to the executive order, the mask mandate was put in place to protect the federal workforce and those interacting with the federal workforce and to ensure the continuity of government services.
It requires all individuals “in federal buildings and on federal lands” to wear masks, maintain physical distance and adhere to other public health measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to U.S. Forest Service officials, this includes while recreating in the Bighorn National Forest.
“The USDA Forest Service is committed to doing its part to help halt the spread of COVID-19,” said Babete Anderson, national press officer in the Office of Communications for the U.S. Forest Service in Washington, D.C. Anderson responded to a request for comment submitted to officials at the Bighorn National Forest. “Measures such as wearing masks, physical distancing and other related precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can help save lives.
“Masks and physical distancing are required in all Forest Service buildings and facilities,” Anderson continued. “And we are asking the public to wear masks on all national forest and grasslands when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”
No indication was given as to how officials on national forests or other national properties would enforce the mandate.