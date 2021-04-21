DAYTON — Bids have opened for the construction of natural gas service lines in the Tongue River Valley.
The project, which will consist of constructing one-inch and two-inch service lines, will connect houses, schools and businesses in Dayton and Ranchester with the recently constructed natural gas pipeline, according to Peter Clark, mayor of Ranchester and chairman of the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board.
TRVJPB is a partnership between Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1, which has been working since 2013 to complete a natural gas pipeline that could serve communities in the Tongue River Valley. The project has cost roughly $5.11 million so far, and the joint powers board has received loans for as much as $5.78 million, Clark said.
Companies will have until May 6 to submit bids, at which time bids will be opened and considered, according to project engineer Sarah Rawlings with WWC Engineering. Rawlings said a decision may not be made at the May 6 meeting, although the TRVJPB will know the lowest bid by the end of that day.
Joint powers board members should make a decision on a service line contractor by the middle of May, with service line installation tentatively scheduled to begin in June, Clark said.
While the bidding process is not complete, Clark expects the final cost of hookup will exceed the previous cost estimates calculated back in 2016. Those cost estimates — $740 for residential and $1,000 for larger commercial properties — were based on the idea of a ¾-inch service line. The final service lines will be a full inch or more, Clark said, which will add to construction costs.
Once the bid process is complete, the joint powers board will reach out to valley residents with a cost estimate to see if they are still interested in moving forward with a hookup. In planning the project, the board secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from nearly 400 residences and more than 60 commercial properties in the Tongue River Valley.
While the cost of service line hookup is expected to exceed previous estimates, Clark said it was likely worth the investment in the long run considering the expense and unpredictability of using propane instead.
“It should still be half or two-thirds the cost of using propane,” Clark said. “And it’s more reliable. You don’t have to worry about running out of fuel at the oddest times.”
It will be up to the valley residents to fund their houses’ conversion from propane to natural gas, Clark said. However, grant opportunities are available through the USDA. The Section 504 Home Repair program provides loans and grants to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes and grants to elderly very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.
As bids open for the service line project, work on the pipeline project is ongoing with contractor DRM working on cleaning and reclaiming the area around the recently completed pipeline, Rawlings said.
“Concrete work, seeding in the towns and the county roads and compaction testing will begin (the week of April 19),” Rawlings said.