SHERIDAN — Fireworks are an integral part of July 4, and the tradition dates back to the holiday’s inception, when thirteen fireworks were launched on July 4, 1777, in Philadelphia.
But Sheridan County families hoping to engage in the tradition this year will have to make a trip to either Big Horn or Ranchester for public displays, according to county Fire Warden Chris Thomas. A countywide partial fire ban implemented last month strictly prohibits the use of all fireworks except for shows that have received a permit for supervised public display.
Any person violating the fire restrictions will be guilty of a misdemeanor and be punished by a fine of no more than $100 or a 30-day maximum jail sentence.
While the fire ban allows the city of Sheridan and the towns of Ranchester and Dayton to set their own guidelines pertaining to the private use of fireworks, local governments told The Sheridan Press that, given the current fire concern across Sheridan County, they would not tolerate private fireworks either.
“The storage and use of fireworks within the city of Sheridan are prohibited,” Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said. “That means, not only may people not discharge them, but people are prohibited from having them. We handle each case depending on the totality of the circumstances, but if we see people discharging fireworks within the city, we are more than likely to cite them.”
Ringley said those using fireworks within city limits could receive a misdemeanor, which carries a one-year maximum jail sentence and a $750 fine.
Similarly, Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said the private use of fireworks would be strictly prohibited this year due to the fire ban.
“If the county has a fire ban, we do it too,” Clark said. “We don’t want to invite the entire county into Ranchester to shoot off fireworks. We’ve had that happen before, and it can be dangerous, especially when we’re as dry as we are right now. It’s a precautionary thing. Although we’re technically exempt from the fire ban, we still think it’s important.”
The use of fireworks in the town of Ranchester is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $750 or a six-month maximum jail sentence, Clark said.
The town of Dayton has had a no-fireworks ordinance in place since the early 1990s when an errant bottle rocket caught a local roof on fire, Mayor Norm Anderson said. The use of fireworks in the town is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of no more than $750.
The countywide no-tolerance policy for fireworks comes just two weeks after the implementation of partial fire restrictions. The county typically attempts to implement the restrictions after the Fourth of July, according to Thomas, but that was not an option as the county faces a hot, dry summer.
“I love the rain we got over the last weekend, but with the forecast of over 90 degrees and 15 mile-an-hour winds, that moisture is not really going to last to the end of the week, much less the Fourth of July,” Thomas said. “We still need to be very careful with anything that will take a spark.”
The county fire restrictions will remain in effect until cooler and wetter weather arrives this fall, Thomas said. The restrictions apply to all state, county and private lands within Sheridan County, except for lands within the incorporated cities and towns and federal lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. It is illegal to discharge fireworks on state and federal lands.
For those who want to safely and legally participate in Fourth of July fireworks, the Big Horn Equestrian Center will hold its 33rd annual fireworks show, starting at 10 p.m., but the celebration will begin when gates open at 5 p.m. The Town of Ranchester will also have a public display at their ball fields at dusk, Clark said.
“I hope people enjoy their Fourth, and I’m certainly not trying to ruin anybody’s fun,” Thomas said. “I just want to make sure it is as safe as possible for the whole community.”