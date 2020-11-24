SHERIDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters recently hired a new case manager for its Sheridan branch.
CB Goss worked as a teacher for 16 years and retired from Sagebrush Elementary School in 2019.
"I enjoy working with kids and am very excited to get to do that once again with Big Brothers and Big Sisters," Goss said in the organization's monthly newsletter.
In addition to serving as case manager for BBBS, she started as a Big Sister after seeing the program's success at Sagebrush and her son's success as a Big for the program.
To learn more about BBBS, visit bbbswyo.org, call 307-461-9677 or email info@wyobbbs.org.