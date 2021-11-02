SHERIDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters has been awarded a grant from the Joe & Arlene Watt Foundation in the amount of $20,000.
The grant will help the local organization maintain and expand programming to meet growing community demands. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to “create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth,” with a vision that all youth achieve their full potential.
Data from 2020-2021 shows that youth in the Sheridan program improved in academic performance, educational expectations, protective behaviors, school connectedness and social competence. In addition, youth decreased in depressive symptoms — a major concern by professionals about youth emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the years, I have seen tremendous growth both socially and emotionally from students who interact with Bigs,” local teacher Darcie Achord said of the Sheridan program. “Students who lack confidence in the classroom begin to shine when they have consistent, positive role models in their life.
“I love to see my students go on to continue their relationships with Bigs and it amazes me to see how it impacts their life years after they’ve been in my class,” she said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will celebrate 50 years of providing services in local Wyoming communities in 2022.