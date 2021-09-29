SHERIDAN — Big Brothers Big Sisters has received a grant from Montana Dakota Utilities/MDU Resources Foundation.
MDU has supported the local nonprofit with grant money on multiple occasions since 2014.
“You (BBBS) are doing great things for the Littles and our community,” said Lynn Hartje, district manager for MDU.
BBBS leaders said the organization will use the funds to support matches in the Sheridan community through recruitment, enrollment and training of strong, positive adult mentors.
For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making professionally supported matches between adult volunteers and youth between the ages of 5 and 16. According to the organization, youth with mentors do better in school, get along better with peers and families, develop healthier habits, avoid risky behavior and create bigger goals for themselves and their lives.