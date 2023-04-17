SHERIDAN — Between the ages of 5 and 16, students from all backgrounds can be paired with an older mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making professional matches between adult volunteers and youth, working to bring confidence and livelihood to younger generations, Big Brothers Big Sisters Community Engagement Coordinator Jamie Brester said. 

Many students that are placed in the program tend to come from difficult situations, said Tom Hurley, who volunteers as a “big.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

