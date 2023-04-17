SHERIDAN — Between the ages of 5 and 16, students from all backgrounds can be paired with an older mentor through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making professional matches between adult volunteers and youth, working to bring confidence and livelihood to younger generations, Big Brothers Big Sisters Community Engagement Coordinator Jamie Brester said.
Many students that are placed in the program tend to come from difficult situations, said Tom Hurley, who volunteers as a “big.”
“Most of the littles come from complicated or broken home scenarios,” Hurley said. “Big Brothers Big Sisters gives kids a chance to thrive and become great members of the community.”
Volunteers can fit under two categories, community-based or site-based programs.
“The adult volunteers are matched with a little and they can do a bunch of community stuff together,” Brester said. “They can go fishing, go to a movie, etc. Then, we have a site-based program for high schoolers. The bigs are matched with kids in school.”
Hurley and his “little,” Joe Dillion, are a great example of the community-based mentorship, Brester said.
“It was my mom’s idea to join at first,” Dillion said. “I thought it would be great to get another male role model in my life as I grow up.”
For Hurley, giving back to the community is a must. His wife’s family is very involved in teaching and education, so Hurley wanted to engage in something similar while helping the youth in Sheridan.
The pair has been together for seven years now. Over the years, Hurley and Dillion have been avid outdoorsmen. Big Brothers Big Sisters requires the community-based pairs to get together for an hour a week and just have some fun.
“With Tom, I have gotten to do a lot of things that I probably would not have been able to do like hunting and fishing,” Dillion said. “We find a lot of those time fillers that relate to the outdoors like hiking. Tom also taught me how to snowboard.”
In recent years, Dillion has found it difficult to meet with Hurley due to his position in small parts assembly at Vacutech, but they still work to find time in both their busy schedules.
On May 28, Dillion will age out of the program during the Sheridan High School graduation; however, the pair's bond will continue. Hurley and Dillion are the longest standing pair in the Sheridan area.
“When I first joined Big Brothers Big Sisters, I did not have any kids then,” Hurley said. “I enjoyed watching Joe grow up in front of my eyes. There have been so many changes in him since we first got together. I watched him start as a shy, timid boy then turn into a confident, capable young man.”
On the other hand, big Sydni Bilyeu and her little Layla are a part of the site-based program.
Bilyeu first started in the program her sophomore year, getting matched with Layla her junior year.
“I had a couple older friends involved in it,” Bilyeu said. “They consistently told me how great of a program it is so the summer of my sophomore year I applied to be a big. Then, junior and senior year I spent with Layla.”
Every Wednesday, Bilyeu spends time with Layla from 7:30-8 a.m. at Sagebrush Elementary. The pair enjoys playing in the gym and coloring.
“This program has taught me how valuable a small amount of time can be,” Bilyeu said. “My little has grown a lot. I have taught her a lot of things and she has taught me a lot as well.”
Currently, Brester reports there are 15 littles still waiting for a big.
“We just want these kids to get matched,” Brester said. “Some of these kids have been waiting for over a year.”
To apply as a big, contact Brester at 307-238-0208. All volunteers are required to fill out an application, complete a safety training and pass a background check.
“It does not take a lot,” Hurley said. “The kids just need someone there that is a stable fixture. A lot of these kids do not have stability in their life. They need someone to show them that they care. A little bit goes a long way.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.