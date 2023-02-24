SCF Swine Showmanship Standalones 001.jpg
Buy Now

Ella Hiller makes eye contact with the judge the second she enters the show ring during the intermediate swine showmanship competition at the Sheridan County Fair Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Hiller was named grand champion in the division.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — A contingent of families in Big Horn hope to start an FFA program at the high school there, promoting agriculture in the classroom and in extracurriculars.

It has been more than 20 years since the school hosted an FFA chapter, and parents like Jana Fraley said they feel like it’s time for a comeback.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you