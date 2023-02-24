BIG HORN — A contingent of families in Big Horn hope to start an FFA program at the high school there, promoting agriculture in the classroom and in extracurriculars.
It has been more than 20 years since the school hosted an FFA chapter, and parents like Jana Fraley said they feel like it’s time for a comeback.
“FFA offers such great opportunities for students, not just in terms of futures in agriculture but also as future leaders in our school, community and even beyond that,” Fraley said. “We love everything that being an FFA member offers, and really would like to see our kids have an opportunity to be involved in this amazing youth organization.”
Fraley said she and other parents and students have spoken with Sheridan County School District 1 administrators and the Big Horn High School principal to work on getting the program started.
BHHS Principal Al Sparkman said course surveys will be conducted with students in March, and the school will revisit the issue with the school board, superintendent and parents after they have a better idea regarding student interest in the program for next year.
According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, the district attempted to add the program in Big Horn four years ago, with the plan to have a part-time agriculture teacher at Big Horn and a part-time agriculture/livestock judge at Sheridan College.
“We advertised for the position and could never find someone for the position,” Kilbride said.
Kilbride said a full-time teaching position usually costs the district approximately $75,000, therefore a half-time position would likely be $35,000 to $40,000 plus a stipend for leading the FFA program.
According to Stacy Broda, the Wyoming FFA state advisor, Wyoming has 60 FFA chapters and 3,811 members, including programs in schools of similar size to Big Horn.
Broda said FFA chapters can form in any school that has hired a certified agricultural education teacher and meets a short list of requirements such as submitting a list of membership, and their constitution and bylaws.
Eighth-grader Ella Hiller has shown livestock for years through 4-H and believes an FFA program would allow for additional educational opportunities.
“We have a bunch of kids in Big Horn that actually are really successful in showing and competing at county, state and national levels,” Hiller said. “If we could get an FFA program started in Big Horn, we can represent our school and not have to go to Sheridan.”
Fraley has organized an informational meeting and root beer float social for March 8. Though details of the time and location are still being worked out, Fraley said she hoped it would take place at BHHS after school. The meeting will include a visit from Broda and a chance for parents and students to learn more about FFA.