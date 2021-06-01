BIG HORN — “Friends are temporary, but family is forever.”
Before Big Horn High School’s class of 2021 graduates trickled out of their high school gym Sunday, Salutatorian Dalton Nelson assured the crowd, “Our lives will take us far away from each other, but we’ll always have each other.”
Nelson likened his friends to brothers, called appreciation to teachers who treated the seniors like their own children for the past four years and assured the Rams and Lady Rams they would forever be bound to each other because they became a Big Horn family. Nelson remembered how he imagined high school would consist of “mean teachers” who gave “boring assignments.”
“But we don’t have a boring high school here,” Nelson said. “We have a family.”
When attendees entered Big Horn’s gym, they walked past numerous senior boards filled with photos of graduates. Family and friends delighted in seeing the Big Horn seniors’ baby photos and senior photos on a slideshow to the left of the graduation stage before the program began.
Graduates filed into the gym, senior Cassandra Guelde sang the national anthem and Big Horn’s choir followed with a rendition of Pink Zebra’s “Fly Away Home” before Principal Al Sparkman officially began the program.
“Welcome to the biggest celebration of the school year,” Sparkman said, followed by applause, hoots and hollers.
Those who presented scholarship awards — the class of 2021 earned $814,257 in scholarship money — recalled the time many years ago when they sat where the graduates sat Sunday, and they acknowledged they are still part of the Big Horn family. Nelson’s speech followed, and Valedictorian Kendall Redinger explained how leadership traits such as integrity and empathy are essential to building relationships.
The senior class voted for Athletic Director Mike Daley to deliver its commencement address, and Daley called upon the seniors to become “d--- good hands” while recalling a quote from a cowboy whose hands helped horses through gates. Daley asked the graduates to thank their parents and teachers who helped them throughout high school and implored the group to become helpers in the future.
Senior class president Carson Bates shared the class of 2021 would leave a taxidermied Ram harvested by a Big Horn local in 1988 in the cafeteria as part of Big Horn’s Legacy Project, or class gift. Bates continued and thanked the seniors’ parents, and the Rams and Lady Rams gave their mother or father a commemorative plant as part of the recognition of parents.
Parents hugged their son or daughter then settled into their seats and pulled out their cellphones in preparation for what was to come next.
“Class of 2021,” Sparkman said when he returned to the stage less than an hour after the program began. “Are you ready?”
Half-hearted affirmations sprung up from the crowd of 39 seniors, thus beginning the process of the Rams and Lady Rams walking across the stage, receiving their diplomas and fist bumping or high-fiving their peers when they returned to their seats.
After Sparkman encouraged the seniors to turn their tassels right to left, signifying their status as graduates, Bates returned to the stage to dismiss his classmates.
“In the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger,” Bates said, holding the microphone in his right hand, “‘Hasta la vista, baby.’” And Bates dropped the mic from his outstretched right hand to his left and threw his cap, then his classmates followed suit.
When the graduates milled about after Bates’ dismissal, they posed for pictures with parents and their classmates. They hugged both blood relatives and friends, and they said goodbye to their Big Horn family.