BIG HORN — Inspiration can come from unexpected places, and for Big Horn High School valedictorian Sean Walker, it came from a quote written on one of the school’s whiteboards.
“The quote said, ‘A comfort zone is like a desert, nothing grows there,’” Walker said. “At the time, I found this quote to be rather cheesy. But as time passed in my life, the more significant this quote became. We can all think of times in our life when we did something outside of our comfort zones — when we struggled, when we failed and when we finally found some success. These times for me have largely defined who I am today.”
During Big Horn High School’s graduation May 29, Walker encouraged his 27 classmates in the class of 2022 to step outside their comfort zones as well: to take risks even though they might fail and to continue learning and growing even after leaving the familiar halls of the high school.
“We’ve done a lot of life together,” Walker said. “As we part ways, I encourage you to exit your comfort zone, try new things, go and fail, go find success… Graduation is a launch point so go and pursue the person you are called to be.”
Class salutatorian Rachel Bishop echoed Walker’s sentiments and encouraged her classmates to continue learning even after leaving the halls of Big Horn High School. She shared advice from her father that “an educated man doesn’t know all the answers, but he knows where to find the answers.”
“Remember that you don’t have to know everything or be the best at what you’re doing,” Bishop said. “Find the answers that you need and use your resources. Try your hardest to be successful, but don’t be discouraged if you fail. Failures are a part of life and they shape you as a person.”
The class also heard from commencement speaker Laurie Graves, a former Big Horn Elementary School teacher and current principal of Meadowlark Elementary School in Buffalo. Graves urged the students to not let others tell them what can or cannot be accomplished.
“The one piece of advice I shared with you (when you were my students) is the same I’ll be reiterating with you today,” Graves said. “Do not let anyone tell you you can’t achieve your goals…Each one of you has special gifts and talents. Be open to following your own journey, and don’t let anyone tell you you cannot reach your dreams…And when life sets you back, and it will, adapt and overcome.”
Graves shared she had struggled academically and socially as a student before discovering her life calling when serving as a teacher’s aide.
“If I had allowed self-doubt to invade my thoughts or destroy my dreams, I wouldn’t be standing here before you today,” Graves said. “…Do not listen to those who tell you you can’t. You have the right to achieve your dreams, no matter what they are.”
Editor's Note: The Sheridan Press previously incorrectly reported the first name of Big Horn High School valedictorian Sean Walker. The Press regrets this error.