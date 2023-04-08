With the release of the Netflix show “Wednesday” Nov. 23, 2022, Big Horn Middle and High school band and choir teacher Dustin Olsen decided to bring the “Addams Family” production to the stage.
“There is a lot of interest in that aesthetic lately,” director Amanda Patterson said.
Olsen also chose the “Addams Family” due to the talent in the drama program, involving middle school, high school and elementary school students. Olsen found many of the 30 students participating in the production perfectly fit into the specific roles.
“Even though we are a small school, we have tons of super talented kids,” costume designer Kim Maurhoff said. “There are such great singing voices and acting.”
This will be the second musical Big Horn schools have put on. Last year, the school production was “Beauty and the Beast.”
This is Patterson’s first musical with the Big Horn schools, hearing about the opportunity from one of her students at Aspen Grove Music Studio.
“I heard how talented the kids are and how awesome the production was last year,” Patterson said. “I love music and theater, that is what I do.”
Patterson comes from a music background, graduating from Black Hills State University with a degree in music. She dabbled in theater but was mainly a concert performer singing classical music. Then, she graduated from the University of Colorado musical theater program with a degree in music theory. Ever since, she has been a part of productions all around the state and in the community of Sheridan.
“It gives the students a community,” Patterson said. “It gives those students that did not find their place in sports or other team activities a team to be on.”
This year, Patterson and Olsen held auditions for the production in January. The cast had to work around the speech and debate program in the midst of their season.
The cast met after school a couple of times during the week as well as Friday to complete longer rehearsals.
“Even though it is a Big Horn High School production, we (brought) up elementary and junior high kids,” Patterson said. “I like the mix of experienced performers with newer performances, they get to feed off each other.”
Patterson said she found combining experience levels brings the experienced performers into leadership positions. They end up assisting the newer performances and building relationships outside of their peers, Patterson said.
The production opened April 7 and continues through April 14.
“It is a recognizable family and we get to see them through a musical theater lens,” Patterson said. “The Big Horn kids are super talented and have worked really hard.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.