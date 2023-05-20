SHERIDAN — Ever since current Big Horn High School principal Al Sparkman moved to the Big Horn area in 2019, the class of 2023 has made a name for itself, with students continually earning top honors in academics and sports alike, Sparkman said. Sparkman has found BHHS to be one of the best schools with which he has worked.

“The [2023] class is arguably one of the most accomplished in school history. In 2021, the class had the highest WY-TOPP scores in Wyoming and in 2022 the second highest ACT scores,” Big Horn High School Principal Al Sparkman said. “The class has won multiple state championships in multiple sports and activities. The class has done everything the right way and has represented Ram Nation in a classy manner in every way.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

