SHERIDAN — Ever since current Big Horn High School principal Al Sparkman moved to the Big Horn area in 2019, the class of 2023 has made a name for itself, with students continually earning top honors in academics and sports alike, Sparkman said. Sparkman has found BHHS to be one of the best schools with which he has worked.
“The [2023] class is arguably one of the most accomplished in school history. In 2021, the class had the highest WY-TOPP scores in Wyoming and in 2022 the second highest ACT scores,” Big Horn High School Principal Al Sparkman said. “The class has won multiple state championships in multiple sports and activities. The class has done everything the right way and has represented Ram Nation in a classy manner in every way.”
On Nov. 3-5, 2022, the volleyball team finished second at the 2A Volleyball State Championships. Football competed for a state title Nov. 11, 2022, and came out victorious. Drama championships went through Dec. 8-10, 2022, with BHHS coming out with a state title. Boys basketball competed at the 2A Basketball State Championships March 2-4, and finished second in the state. Speech and Debate competed March 9-11 and came out on top.
Senior Kaitlyn Schultz also earned a 2023 National Merit Scholarship finalist nod.
“We performed one of the best spring musicals in the state two years in a row.”
The class also took advantage of BHHS’s Point B program. Point B aims to prepare students for the next steps following graduation. Counselors will meet with students individually and help them choose their high school, concurrent and dual enrollment course for their chosen path.
“We use our career coach and career and independent living classes to prepare juniors for career mock interviews in the fall semester and career job shadow experiences in the spring semester,” Sparkman said. “In the senior year, students may follow up those job shadow experiences with apprenticeships or internships in the community.”
Dual and concurrent enrollment courses are done through Sheridan College, either online or in person. The staff pushes students to take these courses because they are free for all high school students.
“In essence we know that the better we prepare students before high school graduation, the better they will do after high school graduation in their career pursuits,” Sparkman said. “The better the students perform in their career pursuits, the more healthy our community economies will be.”
Senior Toby Schons and Schultz look forward to the days following graduation but reflected on the past four years with the highly decorated class.
“All of the teachers are amazing,” Schultz said. “The class is so tight knit that it feels like a family. There are only 28 in our class and two of those are online. This was a great year, and we have an amazing group of seniors.”
“Because we’ve been together for four years, I will miss the relationships I have built with this class,” Sparkman said. “Because this class is so motivated and high achieving, the class has really made our jobs easy. We advise them, support them, love them and try to stay out of their way.”
