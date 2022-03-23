BIG HORN — Big Horn High School students will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in April.
The musical, designed for high school performers, is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film.
The Big Horn High School cast features approximately 20 students led by Dustin Olsen and Gina Fellicia.
According to organizers, this will be the first Disney musical Big Horn High School students have performed.
“Beauty and the Beast” tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return — before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible.
Performances are open to the public at Big Horn High School April 1, 7 and 8 starting at 7 p.m. The production will also have a 2 p.m. show April 2.
Admission is $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased at bighorndrama.com.
Questions can be directed to Olsen at BHHS at 307-674-8190.