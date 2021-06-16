BIG HORN — The Big Horn Historical Society received a Spark Grant from Wyoming Humanities.
Spark Grant projects are selected based on communities' needs and programs designed to spark new insights and perspectives. Funding is provided through the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. Grantees, who receive up to $2,000 with this opportunity, provide equal or greater matching funds and in-kind contributions. Wyoming Humanities grants generate significant social and economic impact five times greater than state funding.
Big Horn Historical Society received a grant for its All-American Indian Days Remembrance Event during Rodeo Week in July. Grant funds will provide historical and cultural presentations by humanities scholars, examining perspectives on the honoring and promoting of Indian culture, encouraging better race relations, addressing injustices and fostering egalitarian ideals.
Also receiving a grant was the Wyoming Wildlife Federation to help create a series of legislative literacy videos using historical and current wildlife examples as a lens.