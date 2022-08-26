BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lions Club will host a golf tournament Sept. 12 at the Powder Horn Golf Club.
Registration for the event must be completed by Sept. 7.
The tournament will feature a four-person scramble, pin prizes, a silent auction and raffle prizes.
The entry fee is $75 for Powder Horn members and $175 per person for nonmembers and includes a golf cart and lunch after the tournament.
Big Horn Lions Club members said the group is organizing the event as a result of the discontinuation of the Fourth of July fireworks at the Big Horn Equestrian Center. That event had served as the BHLC funding source to perform all of its community service programs, which include scholarships, preschool vision screening, funding school programs to send students to national competitions, support for the Wyoming Girls School, maintenance of Mt. Hope Cemetery, Kids Fishing Day and local student athletic events.