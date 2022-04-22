SHERIDAN — A group of Big Horn Middle School students wanted to build an apartment building for those they met at the Lunch Together soup kitchen while serving a few weeks ago. After meeting around 30 individuals who went through the line in the basement of First Congregational United Church of Christ, the boys schemed in the back of one mother’s vehicle on the way back to Big Horn about what they could do for their new friends.
“It was really touching,” Big Horn middle-schooler Rhyder Scott said. “It was crazy to see that these people are really in need.”
While the idea of erecting an apartment building was out of the realm of possibility for middle school boys, they didn’t quit pursuing helping in other ways. So, the boys garnered support through the school’s student council groups at the elementary, middle school and high school levels and raised thousands of dollars for the soup kitchen.
Fundraisers over the winter and early spring months included a “pot of gold” coin war in theme with St. Patrick’s Day, with elementary school classes competing against middle school classes. The middle school hosted a hat day where students paid $1 to wear hats to school on certain days. Last weekend, the middle school also hosted a bake sale. The high school groups also contributed funds, Lori Scott said.
All of the fundraising efforts helped the program purchase new stoves, a much needed upgrade.
“I think what’s fun is you guys raised the money yourselves and that’s what I think is really exciting,” UCC Pastor Doug Goodwin said to Rhyder Scott. “I’m always interested in encouraging philanthropy, community service and seeing what we can raise. I just think that’s really great being your age and having that kind of interest.”
As a new discovery for several Big Horn residents, Scott said she felt embarrassed she didn’t know about Lunch Together before her son and his friends volunteered to serve lunch.
“When I first found out they needed help serving lunch that day, I didn’t even know that this program existed,” Scott said. “I was kind of embarrassed about that, to be honest.”
“I kind of was, too,” Rhyder Scott chimed in.
“I didn’t know there was that need here in Sheridan,” Lori Scott finished.
Lunch Together has been designated as a nonprofit since 2004 and serves donation-only lunch to anyone interested from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Goodwin said the intent of Lunch Together is to bring anyone wishing to share lunch with a friend to enjoy a meal, not just for those who cannot afford it.
“That's one of the reasons we call it Lunch Together,” Goodwin said. “The idea at the beginning, and still is but not practiced very well, is that it would connect people to other community members. We’re right downtown and close to the courthouse.”
Local parishes throughout Sheridan County rotate through a serving schedule, which Goodwin said runs smoothly. Ways people can contribute, though, include financial donations and simply meeting for lunch on any given Monday through Friday.