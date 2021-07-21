SHERIDAN — The second installment of Antelope Butte’s summer concert series begins 10 a.m. Saturday with a trail run race, and live music begins at 2 p.m.
The 16-mile trail run race begins at 10 a.m., the 8-mile race begins 30 minutes later and the 3-mile race starts at 11 a.m.
Jay Alm, Few Miles South and Aaron Davis and The Mystery Machine are scheduled to play from 2 to 8 p.m.
Weather prevented scenic chairlift rides and the hill climb race from taking place during the first summer concert June 26, and tickets to the chairlift or entry to the race will be automatically transferred to Saturday’s event. The chairlift operates from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additionally, those who purchased a VIP ticket or scenic chairlift ride pass, Antelope Butte officials will give those people unlimited scenic chairlift wristbands.
Big Horn Rural Electric will bring its hot air balloon to Antelope Butte Friday and offer rides for $5 Friday evening, Saturday morning and Saturday evening, pending weather.
Camping spots are free and first-come, first-served, and individuals can claim a spot Friday afternoon or evening as well as Saturday.
Kids Corner activities begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. and include face painting, tie dye, arts and crafts and games.