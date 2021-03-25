BIG HORN — The efforts of a handful of Big Horn High School students might have provided Sheridan County School District 1 with a win-win, and even another win, as they helped repair needed technology used by their fellow classmates.
According to BHHS computer science instructor Andrew Marcure, the nine students in his class combined to repair 40 HP Chromebooks prior to the school’s recent spring break.
The cooperative effort not only got the Chromebooks back in the hands of students, but did so quickly and at the savings of up to $6,000 to the school district. At the same time, it provided the class with valuable hands-on learning.
Rhonda Groteluschen, a systems engineer with Pine Cove Consulting that helps provide internet technology services to SCSD1, first came up with the idea of the partnership that the students could help repair the 40-plus Chromebooks, which had suffered keyboard failures.
“We don’t do a lot of opening up computers and repairing them,” Groteluschen said. “(But) I pushed the idea to my boss. He was all for it. So, then I pushed it to Marcure.”
And, the students did the rest — literally. Groteluschen said she did a demonstration in front of the class on how to open up the Chromebook, clean it and reset the keyboard.
Then, in two class periods, the Big Horn students repaired more than three dozen Chromebooks.
“It’s a fairly simple fix,” Groteluschen said. “But, it was done using some good basic skills (by the students). They did a phenomenal job.
“It was a win-win for everyone. I was glad they could help out,” she added. “By doing this, we were able to recover a lot of the Chromebooks and get them back into kids’ hands.”
The students also seemed to relish the chance to, not only learn, but also to get the Chromebooks back to their fellow students.
“The kids really enjoyed it,” Marcure said. “It added a different twist to the class, for sure.”
According to Marcure, the computer science class focuses mostly on coding. However, the opportunity to open up the hardware and fix the Chromebooks provided them with a different and valuable lesson that wasn’t exactly planned.
“They’re all pretty computer savvy,” Marcure said of his students. “They picked it up pretty quick.”
It also helped that many of the students not only learn in the classroom but enjoy working on computers at home.
“Working on computers, both the hardware and software, has always been a passion of mine,” said BHHS freshman Isaac Adsit, one of the students who worked on the Chromebooks. “I was excited to both help our district with our Chromebooks and learn more about working with these devices that I don’t have much experience with.”
Like Marcure and Groteluschen, Adsit said the opportunity to save money and work on the computers was a victory for everyone involved.
“To be a part of saving money for other areas in education and still do what I love, was a win-win for me,” he said. “I really liked helping our district technology department prevent e-waste that would have resulted from these failed Chromebooks. It’s been a fun experience, and I hope to be able to continue doing it in the future.”
And, more SCSD1 students might soon have the same chance to help out and learn, as Adsit and his classmates did at Big Horn.
Groteluschen said she hopes to work with students at Tongue River High School on repairing the Chromebooks there.