BIG HORN — For students on Big Horn High School's speech and debate team, success stems from the camaraderie built during hours of practice and hours spent together in various other activities.
The students on the speech and debate team also participate in the team's drama club — which won the state competition in December — and choir.
"There's definitely a camaraderie amongst our team that I haven't seen in my six years coaching," said Dustin Olsen, fine arts teacher at the high school and speech and debate team coach. "So we spend a great deal of time together and they're very close."
That tight-knit atmosphere helped the Big Horn High School speech and debate team earn a state championship during the tournament March 9-11 in Cheyenne.
Thirty-two schools participated with more than 425 individual entries. Big Horn won the 1A/2A division ahead of Hot Springs County High School and Greybull, which took second and third place respectively. Ten students participated in the state competition — Gideon Partenheimer, Matthew Alvarez, Ian Garrison, Emie Rambur, Kaitlyn Schultz, Lindsey Walker, Lizzy Arcarese, Noah Maurhoff, Lydia Maurhoff and Ayla Turley.
In addition to the team title, three Big Horn students qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament set for June in Phoenix, Arizona. Ian Garrison, Lizzy Arcarese and Matthew Alvarez earned the chance to compete at the national level against approximately 6,000 competitors from across the U.S.
Olsen said Big Horn has had just one other national qualifier, but the competition was during the COVID pandemic and therefore took place online. This year, the three students will travel to Phoenix to perform. Olsen said he and the students will seek sponsorships and raise funds to help cover the costs of travel.
The state competition included various speech and debate styles and pieces performed by students. Those included duets, drama, extemporaneous speaking, informative speaking and others. Olsen said the students on the Big Horn team choose their own topics and pieces to perform. This school year, topics ranged from mental health issues like suicide and self harm to drug addiction and relationships.
"All our pieces are uniquely different and they all have a different story to tell," Arcarese said.
She added that due to the serious and heavy nature of many of the topics, the constant rehearsal could be emotionally exhausting at times. Teammates checking in on each other and encouraging each other helped ensure everyone remained at their best.
"It's rewarding from the educator point of view, but also for the students," Olsen said. "This was a young team; we have one senior. We're a force to reckon with. ... So they're already talking. They're already looking at stuff that they're working on for next year. Prep for next season has already begun."
While practice and talks of next year are already underway, the three students who qualified for nationals will continue practicing their pieces leading up to the June contest. But first, they'll take the stage in the BHHS production of "The Addams Family," which opens April 7 and continues with shows April 8, 11, 13 and 14.