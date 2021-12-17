BIG HORN — Students from Big Horn High School recently competed in the Wyoming State Thespian Festival, which took place Dec. 9-11 in Cheyenne.
While the experience itself proved a bit dramatic, the students earned recognition among peers for their work.
According to Big Horn Drama Club Director Dustin Olsen, the festival is the competition for all aspects of theater including acting, singing, stage management, filming, makeup and costuming. This year the one-act performances were all done in person at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, while the other events were submitted virtually. Typically, all aspects of the competition are done in person, but COVID-19 continues to affect in-person events.
Olsen said Big Horn’s one-act performance placed fifth out of 21 plays. In addition, senior Hayden Tellez was awarded an All-State honor for his role in the play and Kaitlyn Schultz and Sage Mueller were honorable mentions.
A total of 18 students participated in the state event, and 12 traveled to Cheyenne. The remainder performed their musical solos or duets virtually. Isaac Adsit also create a short film for the competition. The members of the club had been rehearsing their pieces since the beginning of October.
Some of the results, though, are still pending. Olsen said once the short film and musical solos and duets are judged, the students will find out how the team placed at the state level. Results are expected to be announced by the middle of January.
The students who traveled also had the opportunity to learn a little about improvisation. The team found itself stuck in Cheyenne during a snowstorm.
“It was quite the experience,” Olsen said. “In my 15 years of teaching, I have never had a road closure for that long.”
Despite the unexpected delay, which kept the team in Cheyenne until Monday, Olsen said the experience was outstanding. The team had planned to return to Sheridan County on Saturday.
“The team bonded on a much higher level than I think they would have if we left right after competition,” he said. “It was awesome to be able to watch many other high schools’ performances and also be a part of the awards ceremony. We also had a cast Christmas party at the hotel and made gingerbread houses and cookies.”
Now that the group has finished up the state competition, many will begin working on the school’s spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” which will open in March. In addition, the school’s Speech and Debate program is launching and many students in the drama club also participate in those competitions.