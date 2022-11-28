BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School Drama Club presents a one-act thriller, “Crafting a Killer” by Brent Holland, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in the Big Horn High School auditorium.
When a shadowy intelligence organization finds a way to move a person’s consciousness from one body to another, they decide to use the technology to create the perfect undercover operative. However, the eight top candidates for the job don’t know this until the day they find themselves locked in a deadly game of constantly-switching personalities. Forced to compete not only for the job, but for the chance to survive, one of the candidates is eliminated every round. But could someone outsmart the rules of the game? Find out in this inventive, suspenseful body-switching thriller.