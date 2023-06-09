BIG HORN — The Big Horn Woman's Club will host its annual picnic at Rosemary Schunk's cabin off of Red Grade Road.
In case of inclement weather, the picnic will be at the clubhouse 11:30 a.m. June 16.
Since its last meeting, members of the Big Horn Woman's Club cleaned up the highway where the club's designated sign resides.
The next meeting will be Sept. 15 after a break this summer following the picnic.
