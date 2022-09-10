BIG HORN — “He could do absolutely anything,” Elaine Hilman said of her late husband Zane Hilman.
Indeed, Zane Hilman — who passed away in November 2021 — contained multitudes. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a rancher and hunter. A knifemaker and saddlemaker. A man who weathered storms for his friends and someone who lived his life as “one great adventure after another,” his daughter Diana Volk said.
But if you were to sum up Zane Hilman’s life in just one word, it might just be “cowboy.” And his life on the ranch will be celebrated on Sept. 23 and 24 as he is inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame.
“He was very patient and kind and very good at what he did,” Elaine Hilman said. “It’s nice to see him honored in this way.”
The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame was started in 2014 with the mission of recognizing the working ranch cowboys of Wyoming, Executive Director Candy Moulton said. Since that time, over 200 cowboys and cowgirls have been inducted, and Zane Hilman is one of 36 individuals being inducted in 2022.
Inductees are nominated by friends and family members before being considered by regional and statewide committees, Moulton said. Zane Hilman was nominated by Volk.
Zane Hilman is part of a long family legacy of ranching, and his ancestors first settled in the Little Goose Canyon in 1879, just three years after the Battle of the Little Bighorn and over a decade before Wyoming became a state, Elaine Hilman said.
Zane Hilman grew up on the family ranch, and like many young cowboys of the day, his first job was working on the nearby Garber Ranch, Volk said. It was there, at age 22, that he first showed what kind of man he was when times got tough, Volk said.
The infamous Blizzard of 1949, considered to be the worst blizzard on record in the northern plains, brought heavy snow, cold temperatures, strong winds, stranded cars and many livestock deaths. But Zane Hilman stepped up and did his part to help those in need, Volk said.
“He spent day and night rescuing neighbors and their livestock, driving through fields and over fences that were buried, using heavy equipment,” Volk said in her nomination letter. “He was always one of the first there for friends, neighbors and strangers if they needed a helping hand.”
During this time, Zane Hilman was also an agriculture student at the recently created Sheridan College. It was there that Zane and Elaine Hilman met for the first time.
“I was walking down the hallway, and he was sitting on the couch at the end of the hallway,” Elaine Hilman said. “It wasn’t anything special, but he was very nice. He asked me out and our first date was on Friday the 13th. We always said that was a lucky day for us, instead of an unlucky day.”
The couple was married in 1951. Zane and Elaine Hilman moved to the Beaver Creek Ranch owned by her family, and they lived and worked there together for the rest of Zane’s life.
While he loved working the ranch, Zane Hilman also found time to indulge many other passions, including hunting, Elaine Hilman said.
“He went hunting the day after our first date, and he never really stopped,” Elaine Hilman recalled. “He shot his last deer when he was 94 (just months before his death).”
As a child, Zane Hilman began making his own knives, a hobby he carried with him throughout his life. By the time of his death, he had made over 1,400 knives. He passed away while making knives, Volk said, and had multiple knives in the works when he died.
“Each one was numbered and had his name on it, and he made a special numbered sheath for each knife,” Elaine Hilman said. “He took a lot of pride in those.”
Throughout his life, Zane Hilman was defined by his curiosity and a willingness to learn and teach, Volk said. He made pack saddles designed to fit a horse’s back and sewed vests and chaps for his grandchildren as they competed in horse shows and rodeos. He was a fly-fisherman, woodworker and gunsmith, and he also took the time to pass on his knowledge to his children and grandchildren.
“Anybody that was interested in learning — he was so glad to be able to teach him,” Elaine Hilman said.
Zane Hilman passed just months after he and Elaine Hilman celebrated their 70th anniversary. When asked about her favorite story about Zane, Elaine just chuckled. There are so many stories, she said: more than can be remembered in an hour or a week or a lifetime. But she will never forget the kind of person Zane was.
“He was so good to me and so kind, and he did everything he could to make things easier for me,” Elaine Hilman said. “He meant an awful lot to a lot of people.”
The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame’s cowboy social and induction ceremony will be held Sept. 23 and 24 in Cheyenne. Tickets can be purchased at www.visitcheyenne.regfox.com/2022-wchf and registration closes on Sept. 15.