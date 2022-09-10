Anytime Hilman.jpg

Zane Hilman of Big Horn is being inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Sept. 23 and 24. He was nominated for the honor by his daughter Diana Volk.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Cowboy

BIG HORN — “He could do absolutely anything,” Elaine Hilman said of her late husband Zane Hilman.

Indeed, Zane Hilman — who passed away in November 2021 — contained multitudes. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a rancher and hunter. A knifemaker and saddlemaker. A man who weathered storms for his friends and someone who lived his life as “one great adventure after another,” his daughter Diana Volk said.

