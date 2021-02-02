SHERIDAN — When Big Brothers Big Sisters Little Sister Gabby Dexter spends an afternoon with her Big Sister Joyce Schmidt, the afternoons start out quietly.
The 11-year-old sits silently stirring a bowl of brownie batter, cracking eggs into the mix and adding oil measured out by her Big, who goes on telling about their two-and-a-half years worth of adventures together. Art projects and outings, lots of baking and board games, the two have found commonalities despite differences of age and life experience.
Schmidt retired four years ago and looked for volunteer opportunities.
“I really thought this would be a good — after researching — would be a good thing for me,” Schmidt said. “Well, I have grandchildren but none of them live here, so I do get to see them from time to time.”
Schmidt raised three now-grown sons and loves the opportunity to spend time with a daughter-like figure.
“Cooking,” Dexter answered when asked what she and Schmidt do together.
“That’s one of her favorite things to do,” Schmit said. “What’s your other favorite thing?”
“Painting,” Dexter answered quietly.
It takes a bit for Dexter to warm up to others, but when it’s just the Big/Little duo, she opens up, Schmidt said. The consistency for both of them throughout the year, despite the pandemic, helps them both open up.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Sheridan shut down for a couple months at the start of the pandemic but has since returned. Pairs connected virtually, as well as operations at Big Brothers Big Sisters Sheridan headquarters, where all enrollment and match meetings moved online, and mentoring staff took steps to make families aware of extra resources and services in individual communities, according to the September 2020 newsletter.
Dexter and Schmidt talked on the phone and wrote letters before coming together again after the short absence from meeting at Kendrick Park Pool for a dip in the outdoor waters. Now, indoor meetings are acceptable and the two try to spend time with one another once a week to continue establishing the relationship built over time.
“I totally enjoy it, spending time with a little girl,” Schmidt said. “It’s been fun doing girl things...I just enjoy it.”
For anyone interested in joining BBBS, visit wyobbbs.org.