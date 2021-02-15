SHERIDAN — Bighorn Airways, Inc. will host a free ground school starting this week.
From Feb. 17 through May 5, the business will host 60- to 90-minute educational ground school training courses, followed by a 30-minute question and answer session.
To reserve a seat in the class, call 307-672-3421, email k.austin@bighornairways.com or visit bighornairways.com. Limited seating is available and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
The free classes include the following sessions:
• Feb. 17: Introduction to flying
• Feb. 24: Aerodynamics
• March 3: Aircraft construction/flight controls
• March 10: Aircraft systems
• March 17: Flight instruments
• March 24: Performance
• March 31: Weight and balance
• April 7: Charts/airspace
• April 14: Navigation/flight planning
• April 21: Navigation/flight planning
• April 28: Weather
• May 5: Aeromedical factors/ADM