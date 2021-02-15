Bighorn airways hangar
Bighorn Airways uses the large hangar to store aircraft when not in use Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Bighorn Airways, Inc. will host a free ground school starting this week. 

From Feb. 17 through May 5, the business will host 60- to 90-minute educational ground school training courses, followed by a 30-minute question and answer session. 

To reserve a seat in the class, call 307-672-3421, email k.austin@bighornairways.com or visit bighornairways.com. Limited seating is available and walk-ins will be accepted based on availability. 

The free classes include the following sessions:

• Feb. 17: Introduction to flying

• Feb. 24: Aerodynamics

• March 3: Aircraft construction/flight controls

• March 10: Aircraft systems

• March 17: Flight instruments

• March 24: Performance

• March 31: Weight and balance

• April 7: Charts/airspace

• April 14: Navigation/flight planning

• April 21: Navigation/flight planning

• April 28: Weather

• May 5: Aeromedical factors/ADM

