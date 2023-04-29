BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum in Big Horn, in partnership with Bighorn Audubon Society, presents Birds of the Rocky Mountain Region, a juried art competition featuring 40 works of art by artists from throughout the U.S.
An artists’ reception takes place May 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. Award winners will be announced the evening of May 4. This program is free and open to the public.
Additional programs on birds and birding organized by the Bighorn Audubon Society to accompany the exhibit Birds of the Rocky Mountain Region include a lecture presentation June 9 at 6 p.m. by nationally-known, award-winning author and journalist John Taliaferro on the conservationist George Bird Grinnell. Zach Hutchinson of Audubon Rockies will present Birding 307 June 17, beginning at 9 a.m.
A citizen science program with Bighorn National Forest wildlife biologists Bonnie Allison and Tracy Pinter, and with Ariel Downing on the Christmas Bird Count, takes place June 20 at 6 p.m. These events are offered free and open to the public.
Admission to The Brinton Museum is offered free and open to the public.