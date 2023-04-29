Birds_MO 004.jpg
An adult dark morph rough-legged hawk takes flight Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Between the two Sheridan County counts, birdwatchers tallied nearly 10,000 individual birds, spanning 97 different species in the Bighorn Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum in Big Horn, in partnership with Bighorn Audubon Society, presents Birds of the Rocky Mountain Region, a juried art competition featuring 40 works of art by artists from throughout the U.S.

An artists’ reception takes place May 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. Award winners will be announced the evening of May 4. This program is free and open to the public.

