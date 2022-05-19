Birds_MO 000.jpg
BIG HORN — Bighorn Audubon’s annual meeting and event will take place May 21 at The Brinton Pavilion. 

Members and nonmembers are welcome.

From 9-10:30 a.m., the monthly Birding at the Brinton event will take place. 

At 11:30 a.m., a boxed lunch will be provided prior to the noon meeting of the Bighorn Audubon. 

The meeting will include a silent auction and an announcement regarding “Birds of the Rocky Mountain Region.”

Reservations are needed only for the boxed lunch. 

To do so, email bighornaudubon@gmail.com. For more information, see bighornaudubon.com/annual-meeting-event.

