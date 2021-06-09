axe stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Bighorn Mountain Axe hosted spring competition leagues and recently announced winners of each league. 

The winners of the spring leagues include:

Duals league

First place, Tyler Pantle and James Culver

Second plance, Tim Reed and Matt Resser

Third place, Katie and Jay Charlebois

Team league

First place, Axeholes, Jay and Katie Charlebois, Gabe Thums and Pam Emerson. 

Second place, Inglorious Baxtards, Adam Bishop, Grady Johnson, Adam Helvik and Dakota Hennigh. 

Third place, Quit Looking At My Sweet Axe, Katie and James Culver, Susan and Tyler Pantle. 

Individuals tournament

First place, Jay Charlebois

Second plance, Adam Bishop

Third place, Tyler Pantle

