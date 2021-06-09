SHERIDAN — Bighorn Mountain Axe hosted spring competition leagues and recently announced winners of each league.
The winners of the spring leagues include:
Duals league
First place, Tyler Pantle and James Culver
Second plance, Tim Reed and Matt Resser
Third place, Katie and Jay Charlebois
Team league
First place, Axeholes, Jay and Katie Charlebois, Gabe Thums and Pam Emerson.
Second place, Inglorious Baxtards, Adam Bishop, Grady Johnson, Adam Helvik and Dakota Hennigh.
Third place, Quit Looking At My Sweet Axe, Katie and James Culver, Susan and Tyler Pantle.
Individuals tournament
First place, Jay Charlebois
Second plance, Adam Bishop
Third place, Tyler Pantle