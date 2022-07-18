TEN SLEEP — Although the Bighorn Climbers’ Coalition may be known for its annual climbing festival — which took place earlier this month — the coalition works year-round to ensure climbing facilities and gear in the Bighorn Mountains are maintained and safe to use, coalition officials explained.
“Really, what we do is work with land managers to ease access issues and protect access to climbing areas,” said Bighorn Climbers’ Coalition President Brad Burns.
The coalition’s mission, Burns said, is to protect and preserve climbing access throughout the Bighorn Basin, including climbing spots throughout Sheridan, Johnson, Big Horn and Washakie counties. The coalition works with landowners and federal agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, to ensure local climbers can access pre-established climbing routes, but does not engage in route construction or destruction efforts that recently sparked controversy, said Nick Flores, an avid climber and former Bighorn Climbers’ Coalition board member.
“The coalition is actively ensuring that those areas are in good climbing shape. And what I mean by that is: safe to climb,” Flores said.
On climbing routes like those in the Bighorn Mountains, climbers clip into fixed hardware, or bolts, to catch climbers in case they fall, ensuring a safe ascent, Flores explained.
If a particular climbing route has a lot of people climbing on it, these bolts tend to wear out quickly. This poses a danger to climbers, who rely on the bolts to catch their body weight if necessary. Although bolts tend to have a life-expectancy of about 30 years, Flores said some can wear down to an unsafe extent in less than 10 years of consistent use.
That’s where the Bighorn Climbers’ Coalition’s Bighorn Anchor Initiative comes in, Burns said.
The initiative is intended to subsidize the cost of replacing aging bolts as well as organize a body of volunteers — members of the coalition — to aid in replacement efforts.
This year’s Ten Sleep Climbing Festival — the coalition’s 22nd — took place July 9-10 and included a mix of climbing-related activities and speakers, including presentations by professional climbers, a stewardship event on erosion control and an event at Ten Sleep Brewing Company for climbers and non-climbers alike.
But the festival’s rebolting clinic, held July 10, got to the heart of the coalition’s climbing maintenance and access goals, Burns explained.
During the clinic, attendees learned about safe climbing hardware and how to fix or replace bolts that have been used too frequently or past life-expectancy.
For some, knowledge of how dangerous bolts become after getting “loved to death,” as Flores put it, or used and reused well-past life expectancy, can inspire some climbers to work with the Bighorn Climbers’ Association to install new — and safer — hardware. Flores, for instance, said he’s replaced hundreds of bolts in the Tongue River Canyon.
Burns said cooperation between climbers, landowners and other stakeholders will preserve Bighorn Mountain climbing spots for years to come.
“The more support that we can get, the more we can protect and impact the climbing resource,” Burns said.