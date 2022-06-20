SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Mountain Crawlers will host the fourth annual Summer Safari event June 23-25.
Participants will check in at Bear Lodge June 23 and have the chance to check out the vendor show, enjoy a bonfire or get on a trail for a sunset ride.
Trail information can be found at the Bighorn Mountain Crawlers website, bighornmountaincrawlers.com
The event will wrap up June 25 with a barbecue and raffles.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Crawlers’ effort to preserve, protect and enhance public access in the Bighorn Mountains. A percentage will also go to the U.S. Forest Service and local charities.