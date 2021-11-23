SHERIDAN — Bighorn Mountain Axe will host a Thanksgiving Throwdown at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24.
The public axe throwing tournament will be open to anyone ages 10 and older.
Those wishing to participate can register by calling 307-675-6293, or by arriving by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The cost to participate will be $20 for throwers 16 and older and $15 for those ages 10-15.
The tournament will feature prizes and raffles. All skill levels are welcome.
For more information, find Bighorn Mountain Axe on Facebook.