SHERIDAN — What began more than 20 years ago as the Snickers Cup is returning this year as the Bighorn Mountain Cup, the annual tournament in which youth soccer teams from across Wyoming and neighboring states gather to compete. This year’s tournament has 150 teams registered to participate, said Sheridan County Soccer Association Secretary Rhonda Weber.

Under new sponsorship and with the support of the Equestrian Center, SCSA was able to put more funding into resources that will maximize the capacity of the tournament for years to come, starting with this weekend’s tournament, Weber said.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

