SHERIDAN — What began more than 20 years ago as the Snickers Cup is returning this year as the Bighorn Mountain Cup, the annual tournament in which youth soccer teams from across Wyoming and neighboring states gather to compete. This year’s tournament has 150 teams registered to participate, said Sheridan County Soccer Association Secretary Rhonda Weber.
Under new sponsorship and with the support of the Equestrian Center, SCSA was able to put more funding into resources that will maximize the capacity of the tournament for years to come, starting with this weekend’s tournament, Weber said.
“What’s really cool about this year is we didn’t have to turn away any teams. We were able to accommodate all teams that registered,” Weber said. “We were able to do that because we can have all 28 fields [at the Equestrian Center]. We have enough referees signed up because of our sponsorship and we were able to increase the amount we pay our referees… [First Interstate Bank doesn’t] just sponsor, they actually send out their employees and they hand out free hot chocolate for the kids. They’re very, very present so as an organizer, that’s super exciting for us.”
Sheridan County Soccer Association Board President Brittany Goodvin said the event couldn’t possibly operate at this caliber without the support of the community and the event’s sponsors. This weekend’s tournament will feature 276 matches with the help of more than 150 volunteers.
“[The tournament has] really become a tradition for a lot of families and we were just speaking to people who actually participated in what was the Snickers Cup, now the Bighorn Mountain Cup, when in their youth. Now they’re adults bringing their own kids to this tournament,” Goodvin said. “It’s really exciting that we have such a strong community that’s really dedicated to youth sports so we can continue to offer this really great opportunity for kids to play soccer and develop a love for a game and promote all of those life lessons and character development that come with competitive sports.”
Weber said the tournament’s ability to accommodate so many teams comes as a massive benefit not just to soccer fans, but to Sheridan County as a whole — the event draws in thousands of people annually who then participate in the local economy through lodging, dining and more.
“It’s a huge revenue for Sheridan County. They all come, they stay here in our hotels and eat in our restaurants, and we’re talking 11 players per team with 150 teams,” Weber said. “Most cars that come through our event have an average of two to four people in the car, so we’re talking massive amounts of people that are going to land in Sheridan soon.”
Despite the rainy forecast for the weekend, the games will continue as scheduled — “it’s not snow,” Weber said.
“We have been to a few tournaments already this season where those volunteers and organizers were shoveling fields, so we’re just happy to not be doing that,” Weber said. “So far it’s just wet and we can deal with that.”
The Bighorn Mountain Cup is free and open to the public, with a $20 parking fee, and begins at 8 a.m. at the Equestrian Center Saturday and Sunday.
