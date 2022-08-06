SHERIDAN — With the mountains just beyond our backyards, Sheridan provides an abundance of opportunities to get fresh air and explore.
From winding backcountry trails to short trails that take just a few hours, there is a vast list of routes from which to choose.
Examples of brief trips include Brown Bear Lake, Lake McLain and Coney Lake. Longer routes are Solitude Loop, Highland Park and Medicine Cabin Park. For individuals that want to spend a decent amount of time but still get home relatively fast, Emerald Lake, Cliff Lake and Circle Park Loop are recommended.
The majority of these locations are high use areas. This generally describes an area that receives regular foot traffic due to water features, good fishing, views or the history behind the location.
With high use areas, individuals may be required to carry their human waste out of the location in a wag bag.
Spots that are near water features require backpackers to keep at least 200 feet away from the water when camping to preserve the location.
Chemicals from products used by the backpackers may become integrated into the water when too close, and campers too near can also disturb wildlife habitats.
Even away from bodies of water, Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol emphasizes the need for Leave No Trace principles to make sure the beauty of the mountains is preserved.
To get more information about the routes — including distances, water crossings and terrain — stop into a local shop or the U.S. Forest Service Office for maps and guidebooks. Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gifts, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and The Sports Lure in Buffalo all have maps available to detail each path.
It is important to not rely on a cellphone to do the majority of the navigation, Wyoming Wilderness Association Executive Director Khale Century Reno said.
“I have seen a lot of people holding up their phones trying to find where they are at,” Reno said. “I would not recommend that, use a topographic map instead.”
Reno also recommended using a compass, and Kirol said satellite devices can serve as backups in addition to a map.
While the beauty of the Bighorns is often unmatched, the wilderness and backcountry are not without dangers. For that reason, before going on a trip, both Reno and Kirol recommended leaving your itinerary and timeline with a trusted friend or family member. That way, if you don’t make it home on schedule, they know where to begin searching for you.
In addition, both recommended carrying a satellite enabled personal tracker, which enables you to send regular messages from areas without cell phone service. This technology can reassure those back home or seek help in cases of emergencies.
For all treks, travelers are encouraged to bring a first aid kit, sun hat, food, sunscreen, two sources of clean water and comfortable shoes.
There are a lot of different types of gear individuals can get that will benefit a backpacking experience. For example, Kirol recommends having several layers in the case of inclement weather.
While backpacking might seem like an intense adventure, the goal is just to explore, Reno said. Whether it is a marked path or not, she recommends getting out in the wilderness and finding calm with one’s surroundings.