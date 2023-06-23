SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials issued emergency road closures Friday evening.
Seasonal rain is resulting in much unanticipated moisture on the Bighorn National Forest road system, creating hazardous conditions for vehicular traffic and forest users. Forest Service staff have observed rapidly deteriorating road conditions on system roads resulting in roadway damages and unnecessary off-road travel. Due to the conditions the following emergency road closure will be implemented effective immediately.
As conditions improve roads will be reopened. Follow the Bighorn National Forest on Twitter (@BighornNF) or` on Facebook (US Forest Service – Bighorn National Forest).
Those who have a camper that is currently off a closed road, call your local district ranger office. Communicate the following information: your location, plate number and a brief description of your camper. Do not attempt to remove your camper. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Tongue Ranger District office in Sheridan can be reached at 307-674-2600.
The Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo can be reached at 307-684-7806
The Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull can be reached at 307-765-4435