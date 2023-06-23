SHERIDAN — U.S. Forest Service officials issued emergency road closures Friday evening.

Seasonal rain is resulting in much unanticipated moisture on the Bighorn National Forest road system, creating hazardous conditions for vehicular traffic and forest users. Forest Service staff have observed rapidly deteriorating road conditions on system roads resulting in roadway damages and unnecessary off-road travel. Due to the conditions the following emergency road closure will be implemented effective immediately.

Recommended for you