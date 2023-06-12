SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest, Medicine Wheel District Ranger Mark Foster is hosting a public steering committee meeting from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 15 at the Big Horn County Weed and Pest Building, 4782 U.S. Highway 310, Greybull. There is a virtual option through Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/43KvIp4.
This meeting is open to the public. Agenda topics include updates from the steering committee and BNF district rangers, current projects, and more. The meeting agenda is posted at fs.usda.gov/bighorn/home, look on the right-hand side of the home page under events. The Forest Plan Steering Committee consists of U.S. Forest Service employees and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts, and state of Wyoming agency representatives.