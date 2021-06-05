SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest is seeking proposals for a concessionaire to provide high-quality public services in the operations and maintenance of 30 campgrounds, group camps, and associated recreation sites on the forest.
Recreation sites being offered in this prospectus are located on the Powder River, Medicine Wheel and Tongue Ranger Districts. Applicants are encouraged to consider new ways to enhance user experiences at existing campgrounds.
An electronic copy of the prospectus can be found online and the Federal Business Opportunities website.
The prospectus includes details of the recreation sites, permit terms and application instructions.
The Bighorn National Forest provides a broad range of quality recreational opportunities and experiences for visitors around the world. The concession program represents one means of delivering recreation opportunities to the public and providing business opportunities to those interested in managing recreation sites on the forest.
Applications must be submitted to the Bighorn National Forest, Attn: Andrea Maichak, 2013 Eastside 2nd St., Sheridan, WY as detailed in the prospectus by 4:30 p.m. August 30. Anyone interested in this opportunity is encouraged to apply. A site visit is planned for July 13-14 for potential applicants. To RSVP for the site visit, email SM.FS.BHRecProject@usda.gov by July 8.
Please submit any questions to SM.FS.BHRecProject@usda.gov, by Aug. 1. All questions and answers will be posted to the Bighorn National Forest webpage after Aug. 1.