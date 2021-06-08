SHERIDAN — All three Bighorn National Forest office lobbies opened to visitors Monday. To allow for space between groups, staff may ask that only one group be present at a time.
To help staff better meet needs of customers, consider calling ahead. The Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo can be reached at 307-684-7806, the Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull at 307-765-4435, and the Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.
Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday but are closed for federal holidays.