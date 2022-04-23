SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest Tongue District Ranger Amy Ormseth will host a public Steering Committee meeting from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28 at the Sheridan County Courthouse in public meeting room 210.
A virtual option for attendance is also available through Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3NQHdVb.
This meeting is open to the public.
Space is limited, so those interested in attending are asked to contact Sara Evans Kirol at 307-674-2692 or sara.kirol@usda.gov.
Agenda topics include updates from the Steering Committee and Bighorn National Forest district rangers, current projects and more. The meeting agenda is posted online at fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home, on the right side of the home page under events.
The Forest Plan Steering Committee consists of Forest Service employees and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts and state agency representatives. The committee was formed during the revision of the 2005 Bighorn National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan.
The committee meets twice a year and continues to play a critical role in helping the U.S. Forest Service monitor the Bighorn National Forest plan and project implementation.