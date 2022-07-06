SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest staff have put together an educational series of programs for visitors this summer.
Each program will begin at 6:30 p.m. (weather dependent) at the below locations in July.
July 9 — Sibley Campground, animal tracks
July 16 — Lake View Campground, ancient hunters of the Bighorns
July 23 — Shell Creek/Ranger Creek Campgrounds, ancient animals of the Bighorns
July 30 — Bald Mountain Campground, wild about bats
Additional activities will take place in August and September. For additional information, contact the Medicine Wheel Ranger District at 307-765-4435.