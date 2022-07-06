campground in bighorns stock.jpg

Campgrounds currently open include Leigh Creek, Ranger Creek Recreation Area, Shell Creek, Middle Fork and Loop A in Sitting Bull. If weather permits, North Tongue, Boulder Park, South Fork, Tie Hack, Owen Creek and Prune Creek campgrounds are expected to be open for Memorial Day weekend. Campers are reminded to bring their own drinking water, since water systems may not be tested. Fees are reduced when full services are not provided.

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest staff have put together an educational series of programs for visitors this summer.

Each program will begin at 6:30 p.m. (weather dependent) at the below locations in July.

July 9 — Sibley Campground, animal tracks

July 16 — Lake View Campground, ancient hunters of the Bighorns

July 23 — Shell Creek/Ranger Creek Campgrounds, ancient animals of the Bighorns

July 30 — Bald Mountain Campground, wild about bats

Additional activities will take place in August and September. For additional information, contact the Medicine Wheel Ranger District at 307-765-4435.

