SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest fire managers are planning pile burning projects this winter.
Location and timing of the burning depends on favorable snow conditions. These piles are the result of timber sales and hand treatments that reduced hazardous fuel loading mainly near private structures on the forest.
• Medicine Wheel Ranger District large piles are primarily in the Porcupine Ranger Station area, and in the Crater Ridge area.
• Powder River Ranger District large piles in the Clear Creek, Caribou Creek and Crazy Woman Creek areas, with small piles along several areas in the southeast corner of the district.
• Tongue Ranger District primarily has small piles close to structures from the Red Grade area to the northwest corner of the district.
Smoke may be visible from communities surrounding the Bighorn National Forest and from highways but is not likely to impact any of the communities. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously should they encounter smoke along highways.
Contact the Powder River Ranger District with questions at 307-684-7806, Medicine Wheel Ranger District at 307-765-4435 or the Supervisor’s Office and Tongue Ranger District at 307-674-2600.