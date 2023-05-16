SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Native Plant Society will host its first outing of the year May 27.
Participants will hike the Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management area. This outing will be led by Bob Giurgevich.
Group representatives said they expect there will be a profuse collection of flowering native plants this spring due to the long winter and plentiful rains.
The Bighorn Native Plant Society is a community of Wyoming native plant enthusiasts that have been active in the Sheridan County and Johnson County area since its founding in 2000.
Each summer, the group offers a variety of outings and hikes to explore different parts of the Bighorns.
The groups goals are to find, identify and share enthusiasm for the unique native plants and their natural environments in the region.
These excursions are free and open to the public.
The group also publishes two newsletters each summer showcasing different plants and exploring topics such as landscaping, pollinators and edible or poisonous plants.
To arrange carpooling, attendees will meet on the street immediately north of the North Main McDonalds (2590 N. Main St.) at 8 a.m. and plan to return around 2:30 p.m.
The hike is moderately strenuous; organizers encourage participants wear hiking boots and adequate field clothing. Bring a lunch, water and sunscreen.