SHERIDAN — The Bighorn Native Plant Society will host a series of outings in the spring and summer for the community to enjoy Wyoming native plants.
The first outing is set for May 27. The Big Horn Native Plant Society will host a wildflower walk at the Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
Those planning to attend should meet on the street immediately north of McDonald's at 8 a.m. and arrange carpooling as possible. The hike is moderately strenuous, and organizers recommend participants wear hiking boots and adequate field clothing. Participants should also bring lunch, water and sunscreen.
The group will aim to return by 2:30 p.m. to Sheridan.
For additional information, contact Ami Erickson at 307-683-3412.