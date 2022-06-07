STORY — The Bighorn Native Plant Society’s Jennifer Williams will lead a walk along the South Piney Creek Trail in Story on June 9.
Organizers of the event said it is a great time of year to identify and enjoy the native plants of the lower Bighorn Mountains, and participants will expect to see some Mountain Lady Slipper orchids during the walk.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to approximately noon. Organizers recommend attendees bring water, sun block, bug spray, walking sticks, identification books and any other useful tools. All BHNP society activities are free and open to the public.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Williams at whiteboulder13@gmail.com.