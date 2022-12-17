SHERIDAN — The local snowmobiling group, Bighorn Mountain Snomads, will host several events on the mountain throughout the winter season.
Jan. 14 features a Bighorn Mountain hamburger fry at the Red Grade warming hut. The event begins at 11 a.m., and donations will benefit Wyoming Cares.
Feb. 11 features the annual Snomads poker ride. Register at Bear Lodge between 9-10 a.m.
Feb. 25 features the Snomads backcountry ride. Those interested must meet at Bear Lodge at 10 a.m.
Finally, on March 18, Snomads will host a sledding party and cookout at The Bowl in the Bighorn Mountains, near Arrowhead Lodge. The event starts at 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Diane Mitchell at 307-752-7645.