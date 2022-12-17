image
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Snowmobilers make their way across the snow near Bear Lodge, whose owners say weather this year has helped business.

SHERIDAN — The local snowmobiling group, Bighorn Mountain Snomads, will host several events on the mountain throughout the winter season. 

Jan. 14 features a Bighorn Mountain hamburger fry at the Red Grade warming hut. The event begins at 11 a.m., and donations will benefit Wyoming Cares. 

