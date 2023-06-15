Big Horn Trail Run
Buy Now

Runner Olaf Schulz smiles after finishing the 100-mile run at the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run Saturday, June 18, 2022.

 Isaac Adsit | The Sheridan Press

DAYTON — The Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run competitors start early Thursday with festivities and events before and after the hard-fought races totaling 100, 52, 32 and 18 miles in the rugged Bighorns. The schedule for racers and support staff is as follows:

Thursday, June 16

Recommended for you