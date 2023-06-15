DAYTON — The Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run competitors start early Thursday with festivities and events before and after the hard-fought races totaling 100, 52, 32 and 18 miles in the rugged Bighorns. The schedule for racers and support staff is as follows:
Thursday, June 16
• 6-9 a.m., coffee social with doughnuts provided by Glazed and Confused, Bison Union, 171 N. Main St.
• noon to 6 p.m., packet pick up and drop bag drop off all distances, Best Western Sheridan Center, 612 N. Main St., Sheridan
• 4-8 p.m., 100-miler welcome party, Whitney Commons Park, 320 W. Alger St., Sheridan
• 4-6:15 p.m., live music, food, beer, kid's activities, Whitney Commons Park, 320 W. Alger St., Sheridan
• 6:15-7 p.m., 100 mile meeting and announcements, Whitney Commons Park, 320 W. Alger St., Sheridan
• 6:30-7 p.m., 100 mile course description (optional), Whitney Commons Park, 320 W. Alger St., Sheridan
Friday, June 17
• 6-9 a.m., coffee social with doughnuts provided by Glazed and Confused, Bison Union, 171 N. Main St.
• 6:45-8:15 a.m., 100 mile buses depart to start, Scott Bicentennial Park access, Dayton
• 9 a.m., 100 mile start, Tongue Canyon Road, Parkman
• 9:30-11:30 a.m., crew/pacer reception, Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery, 652 U.S. Highway 14, Ranchester
• noon to 6 p.m., packet pick up and drop bag drop off for 18, 32 and 52 mile
• noon to 9 p.m., welcome party with live music, Luminous Brewhouse, 504 Broadway St.
Saturday, June 17
• all day, all starts race parking, Tongue River Valley Community Center, 1100 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton
• 3:15 a.m., 52 mile buses depart, Tongue River Valley Community Center, 1100 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton
• 5 a.m., 52 mile start, JAWS aid station, Jaws Trailhead, Bighorn National Forest
• 6 a.m., 32 mile buses depart, Tongue River Valley Community Center, 1100 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton
• 8 a.m., 32 mile start, Dry Fork aid station, Head of Dry Fork, Bighorn National Forest
• 8 a.m., 18 mile buses depart, Tongue River Valley Community Center, 1100 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton
• 10 a.m., 18 mile start, Dry Fork aid station, head of Dry Fork, Bighorn National Forest
• noon to 8 p.m., shuttle to parking area running, Scott Bicentennial Park to Tongue River Valley Community Center, 1100 U.S. Highway 14, Dayton
• 3 p.m., 18 mile awards, Scott Bicentennial Park bandshell, Dayton
• 4 p.m., 32 mile awards, Scott Bicentennial Park bandshell, Dayton
• 5 p.m., Rusty Spurs awards, Scott Bicentennial Park bandshell, Dayton
• 5:10 p.m., 100 mile awards, Scott Bicentennial Park bandshell, Dayton
• 6 p.m., 52 mile awards, Scott Bicentennial Park bandshell, Dayton
Sunday, June 18
• 7-11 a.m., battle wound breakfast, Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery, 652 U.S. Highway 14, Ranchester